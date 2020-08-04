UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President Sisi Offers His Condolences Over Massive Blast In Lebanese Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the people of Lebanon and the country's government in connection with a massive explosion in Beirut's port.

Earlier in the day, Beirut was hit by a powerful blast in its port area that reportedly affected half of the city and left scores of casualties.

At least six people were killed and hundreds of others were injured, according to media reports.

"My sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in Lebanon, the government and the people in connection with the tragic explosion that took place today in the Lebanese capital of Beirut," Sisi said in a statement.

The Lebanese authorities have already ruled out the initial version that the blast was caused by a fire at a fireworks warehouse near the port.

