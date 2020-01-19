UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President Sisi Says Comprehensive Solution Only Way To Settle Crisis In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

Egyptian President Sisi Says Comprehensive Solution Only Way to Settle Crisis in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The Libyan crisis has no other solution but through a comprehensive approach that would consider all aspects of the problem and have confidence of all parties concerned, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said at talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting in Berlin on Sunday.

Berlin is hosting talks among the two Libyan rival administrations and international actors, including a number of regional states, the five UN Security Council permanent members, Germany, Turkey, the United Nations, the European Union, and the African Union.

"The Egyptian president has confirmed that the only way to settle the Libyan crisis is through a comprehensive solution that would account for all aspects of the problem, including matters pertaining to security, economics and politics, and that would have clear and concrete paths of implementation and consent of all parties concerned," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement following talks.

Pompeo, in turn, has expressed interest in intensifying US-Egypt coordination with regard to the Libyan crisis, the statement added.

In Libya, the confrontation between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid LNA's advance on GNA-held Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Russia and Turkey have negotiated a ceasefire in Libya starting January 12 and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow this past Monday. The meeting, however, failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement.

