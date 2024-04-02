Egyptian President Sisi Sworn In For Third Term
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in Tuesday before parliament for his third term in office as leader of the Arab world's most populous country.
In power for the past decade, Sisi is set to remain president until 2030, after winning a December election with 89.6 percent of the vote against three relative unknowns.
The six-year term is set to be the 69-year-old's last, unless he again ushers through a constitutional amendment prolonging his tenure.
The oath also marked the inauguration of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, located in the desert east of Cairo, local media reported.
Sisi rose to power on the back of mass protests against Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, who was deposed in 2013.
Sisi was elected president the following year and then again in 2018, both times with around 97 percent of the vote. For the past two years, his administration has struggled to contain the fallout of a punishing economic crisis that has seen the Currency lose two-thirds of its value and inflation soar to a record 40 percent last year.
In the first quarter of 2024, however, Egypt saw an influx of over $50 billion in loans and investment deals, which Cairo has said will ease dire foreign currency shortages and revitalise the economy.
bam-bha/fz/
Recent Stories
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
More Stories From World
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye is sworn in3 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.9bn subsidies to chip joint venture Rapidus13 minutes ago
-
15 killed, 8 hurt in Istanbul fire: city governor24 minutes ago
-
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence33 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test33 minutes ago
-
Sugar shortage darkens Tunisian Eid festivities44 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter53 minutes ago
-
The Libertines recall their happiest and darkest days in Paris53 minutes ago
-
All Black great Sam Whitelock to retire at end of French club season: Federation54 minutes ago
-
Indonesia buys two submarines from France's Naval Group1 hour ago
-
Japan announces $3.9bn subsidies to chip joint venture Rapidus1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher on US tech gains2 hours ago