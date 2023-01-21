UrduPoint.com

Egyptian President To Visit India Next Week - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will pay an official visit to India from January 24-26 and be the chief guest at the Republic Day, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The Republic Day is an annual celebration to mark the adoption of India's constitution on January 26, 1950.

"President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will pay a State visit to India from 24-26 January 2023 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

President Sisi, who will be on his second State Visit to India, will also be the Chief Guest on India's 74th Republic Day," the statement read.

As part of his visit, Sisi is set to hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with Modi on "bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest." He will also meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the ministry said.

The upcoming visit is expected to further bolster "the time-tested partnership" between Cairo and New Delhi, the ministry added.

