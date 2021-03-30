Egyptian President Visiting Suez Canal As Navigation Resumes

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi is visiting the Suez Canal in the city of Ismailia on Tuesday, a day after successful refloating of the Ever Given container ship and resumption of the navigation

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi is visiting the Suez Canal in the city of Ismailia on Tuesday, a day after successful refloating of the Ever Given container ship and resumption of the navigation.

"President Abdel Fattah Sisi will ...

inspect the Maritime Training and Simulation Center, affiliated to the SCA, in Ismailia," Bassam Rady, the Egyptian leader's spokesperson, stated in a press release.

On March 23, the Suez Canal was blocked by the 224,000-tonne and 400 meters-long (1,300 feet) megaship Ever Green sailing from China to the Netherlands. The ship ran aground amid high winds and a sandstorm that affected visibility.

On Monday, the Ever Green was dislodged by tugboats, allowing to resume navigation in the canal. Later in the day, Egypt announced its plans to demand compensation from the owner of the Ever Given.