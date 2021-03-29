ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Up to four days are required before the Suez Canal, which was blocked for nearly a week by a huge container ship, can be fully unloaded, Egyptian's president's adviser for Development of Seaports and the Suez Canal Mohab Mamish told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Mamish, navigation has already started along the canal.

"It will take up to 4 days to unload the canal," Mamish said.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the crisis with the container ship was over.