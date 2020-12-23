UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Prime Minister Says New Year Celebrations Canceled Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 08:53 PM

Egypt has banned New Year celebrations to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, according to the government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Egypt has banned New Year celebrations to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, according to the government.

During a cabinet meeting, Madbouly called for strict punishment against those who violate the COVID-related restrictions in light of the rising number of patients. At the same time, the authorities are doing everything possible to avoid a complete shutdown of various facilities, as it will lead to financial losses and negatively impact citizens.

"The prime minister underscored that there would be no New Year celebrations and mass gatherings as a part of precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus," the cabinet said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed mentioned 364 hospitals that were prepared for COVID-19 patients and 2,400 artificial lung ventilation devices that were at doctors' disposal.

Egypt has confirmed over 127,000 COVID-19 patients, including 7,167 fatalities.

