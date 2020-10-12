Egyptian Prime Minister to Visit Iraq at End of Month to Promote Cooperation - Baghdad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is expected to visit Baghdad at the end of October to advance cooperation with Iraq, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday.

"The Iraqi government will receive the Egyptian prime minister later this month in Baghdad to implement the previously signed memorandums," Hussein said at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, following their meeting in Cairo.

The top diplomats discussed the issues of the economy and energy sectors, as well as cooperation in the spheres of trade, security, culture and education.

Hussein noted that Cairo played an important role as Baghdad's partner in the international arena, stressing that the parties would continue to exchange views to coordinate their foreign policy.

Shoukry, in turn, said that Cairo was "fully ready to cooperate to resist common challenges," including "to support the Iraqi government in ensuring Iraqi sovereignty and territorial unity, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs."

The Egyptian diplomat noted that he and his Iraqi counterpart discussed the situation in the region, the Palestinian issue, the situation in Syria and Libya, and the fight against terrorism, as well as the challenges that Arab countries face on the regional and international levels.

Earlier on Monday, Hussein and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed the agenda of the upcoming trilateral summit with Jordan.