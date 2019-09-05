UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Prosecution To Probe Morsi's Son Death

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Egyptian prosecution is investigating the death of late President Mohammad Morsi's son as the family awaits permission to bury his body, the family lawyer said Thursday.

Abdullah Morsi, 24, died late on Wednesday as a result of heart attack at an Egyptian hospital, family sources told Anadolu Agency.

Lawyer Abdel-Moneim Abdel-Maqsoud added that the family is waiting an official permission for their son's burial.

So far, no comment or statement has been made by the Egyptian authorities over the death.

Abdullah Morsi was an outspoken critic of the Egyptian government and had accused Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi of killing his father. He has been in and out of prison several times over what legal observers say are trumped up charges.

Mohammad Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected prime minister, died of a sudden heart attack in June while he was in court. He was ousted in a military coup in 2013.

