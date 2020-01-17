Egyptian Prosecutor General Decides to Release Detained Employees of Anadolu News Agency

UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th January 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Egyptian Prosecutor General said it had decided to release detained employees of Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

On Wednesday, the Turkish news agency reported that the Egyptian police had searched its office in Cairo. The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced shortly thereafter that it had detained four members of the so-called electronic media committee over their alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (banned both in Egypt and Russia), including one Turkish national. The Egyptian authorities accused the detained persons of preparing false reports about the political, economic and security situation in the country.

The prosecutor general said on late Thursday that the three Egyptian citizens had been released on bail of 10,000 Egyptian Pounds ($635). The prosecutor general also stressed that two detained Turkish citizens - not one as it was previously reported - would be transferred to the Turkish Embassy in Egypt for their further deportation.

The detentions were strongly condemned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called on Cairo to provide information about the detainees and release them.

