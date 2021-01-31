Egyptian Regulator Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) on Sunday approved the emergency use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company along with Oxford University.

Earlier this week, Cairo said that it ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said that the country secured a total of 100 million doses of vaccines from different manufacturers.

"The Egyptian Drug Authority has announced the emergency authorization of the Covishield vaccine by AstraZeneca," the EDA said in a statement.

Mass vaccination campaign kicked off in Egypt on Monday, with medical staff given a top priority.

So far, the Arab country has confirmed more than 165,000 cases of the infection, including over 129,000 recoveries and 9,263 fatalities.