CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) has issued a license to Rosatom to build the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in the north of the country, the watchdog said in a statement.

The license for the construction of the first unit was received by Rosatom on June 29, the actual construction of the station was launched on July 20.

"The board of Directors of ENRRA, chaired by Samy Shaaban, agreed to issue a permit for the construction of the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant," the statement says.

The agency conducted a number of inspections at the construction site, with the largest one taking place from October 23 to 27, it said.

"According to the results of the inspection and evaluation of preliminary safety reports, the safety of the second unit of the nuclear power plant was confirmed in accordance with the conditions necessary for issuing a permit," the department noted.

The administration recalled that according to the strategy of the Egyptian state, it is planned to receive about 9% of the electricity in the country from nuclear power plants.

In 2015, in Cairo, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on cooperation in the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and an agreement on the terms of a Russian loan for this purpose in the amount of $25 billion. In December 2017, the parties signed acts on the entry into force of commercial contracts for the construction of a nuclear power plant.