UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Regulator Issues Permit For Rosatom To Build El Dabaa NPP's 2nd Unit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Egyptian Regulator Issues Permit for Rosatom to Build El Dabaa NPP's 2nd Unit

The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) has issued a license to Rosatom to build the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in the north of the country, the watchdog said in a statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) has issued a license to Rosatom to build the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in the north of the country, the watchdog said in a statement.

The license for the construction of the first unit was received by Rosatom on June 29, the actual construction of the station was launched on July 20.

"The board of Directors of ENRRA, chaired by Samy Shaaban, agreed to issue a permit for the construction of the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant," the statement says.

The agency conducted a number of inspections at the construction site, with the largest one taking place from October 23 to 27, it said.

"According to the results of the inspection and evaluation of preliminary safety reports, the safety of the second unit of the nuclear power plant was confirmed in accordance with the conditions necessary for issuing a permit," the department noted.

The administration recalled that according to the strategy of the Egyptian state, it is planned to receive about 9% of the electricity in the country from nuclear power plants.

In 2015, in Cairo, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on cooperation in the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and an agreement on the terms of a Russian loan for this purpose in the amount of $25 billion. In December 2017, the parties signed acts on the entry into force of commercial contracts for the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Related Topics

Loan Electricity Russia Egypt Nuclear Cairo SITE June July October December 2017 2015 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

US Assesses Explosions Took Place in Attacks on Ru ..

US Assesses Explosions Took Place in Attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet Ships - ..

1 minute ago
 Four terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in B ..

Four terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Balochistan IBO

1 minute ago
 Russia Will Carry Out Arctic Council Projects With ..

Russia Will Carry Out Arctic Council Projects Without Partners - Envoy

1 minute ago
 US Considering Ways to Assist Ukraine Repair Criti ..

US Considering Ways to Assist Ukraine Repair Critical Infrastructure - Defense O ..

1 minute ago
 Customs dept strives to promote trade by facilitat ..

Customs dept strives to promote trade by facilitating traders: Collector

1 minute ago
 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to be ..

2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to be held in November

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.