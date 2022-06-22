Egyptian, Saudi firms sign accords worth $7.7 bn

Saudi and Egyptian companies signed agreements worth a total of $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by the Saudi crown prince, state media in both countries said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi and Egyptian companies signed agreements worth a total of $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by the Saudi crown prince, state media in both countries said.

The deals were related to "infrastructure, logistical services, port management, agri-foods, the pharmaceutical industry, fossil fuels and renewable energy, and cybersecurity" and were worth $7.7 billion, Egyptian daily Al-Ahram said.

"Fourteen investment agreements worth more than 29 billion Riyals ($7.7 billion) were signed between a group of leading Saudi companies in various economic activities and several Egyptian companies and authorities," Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya said on Twitter.

The Saudi investment ministry said the agreements aimed to "enhance investment and economic cooperation between the two countries".

Trade between Egypt and the kingdom leapt more than 62 percent last year compared with 2020, reaching $9.1 billion, according to official Egyptian figures.

Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia are an important source of foreign currency, with transfers worth more than $11 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, up more than 17 percent compared with the previous year.

Egypt, which is struggling with inflation, huge infrastructure spending bills and a Currency devaluation, is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan.

The Arab world's most populous country, Egypt has a state budget of around $160 billion and is grappling with public debt reaching around 90 percent of gross domestic product.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began a two-day visit to Egypt on Monday evening, kicking off a regional tour extending to Jordan and Turkey.

The trip comes weeks ahead of a visit to Saudi Arabia by US President Joe Biden, whose administration has lately sought to repair ties with Riyadh, despite him earlier calling the kingdom a "pariah" state.

Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, arrived in Amman on Tuesday evening, on his first trip to Jordan since being named the heir to the throne in 2017.

He was set to discuss "ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as regional and international developments" with King Abdullah II, an official Jordanian source said.

Prince Mohammed's visit to Turkey on Wednesday will be his first visit since relations were hit by the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late April visited Saudi Arabia, where he publicly embraced the crown prince in his first trip there since the murder.