Egyptian, Saudi leaders to attend Olympics: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are among over 20 foreign dignitaries who will attend next week's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Chinese state media said Friday.

The dignitaries will be present for the February 4 opening ceremony, a welcome banquet and talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, state broadcaster CCTV said.