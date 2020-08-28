UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Security Forces Arrest Muslim Brotherhood Leader In Cairo - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

Egyptian Security Forces Arrest Muslim Brotherhood Leader in Cairo - Interior Ministry

Egypt's National Security Agency has detained an interim leader of the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist organization, outlawed both in Egypt and Russia), Mahmoud Ezzat, in Cairo's neighborhood, the Interior Ministry said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Egypt's National Security Agency has detained an interim leader of the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist organization, outlawed both in Egypt and Russia), Mahmoud Ezzat, in Cairo's neighborhood, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Ezzat, who has been wanted for over five years, was found in an apartment located in the New Cairo area, according to security officials. Ezzat became the group's temporary leader in 2013 after General Guide Mohammad Badie was detained following the overthrow of then-President Mohammed Morsi in the same year.

Some news outlets have previously reported that Ezzat might be on the territory of Turkey or the Gaza Strip. Dozens of criminal proceedings have been instituted against the group's top member, and, according to a number of them, he has been sentenced to death.

Apart from other crimes, Ezzat has been charged with planning and leading assassination attempts on Egypt's security officials, including the country's prosecutor general, Hisham Barakat, who was killed in a car bomb explosion in June 2015.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1928 and designated as a terrorist group in 2013 after massive clashes with law enforcement officers, is an international Islamist organization that has branches in about 70 countries and seeks the Islamization of society.

To date, most of the movement's top leadership is in prison, but, at the same time, a number of its top members have managed to escape from the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia Turkey Egypt Gaza Car Guide Cairo Same June Criminals 2015 Muslim From Top

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

30 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

41 minutes ago

5,688 participants at summer social platform at Mi ..

42 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

49 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

53 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.