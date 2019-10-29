UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Security Forces Kill 13 Extremists In Northern Sinai - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

Egyptian Security Forces Kill 13 Extremists in Northern Sinai - Interior Ministry

The Egyptian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that 13 extremists had been killed in a special operation near the coastal city of Arish, located on the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Egyptian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that 13 extremists had been killed in a special operation near the coastal city of Arish, located on the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

According to the statement, the security forces held the operation after receiving information about an extremist hideout outside the city.

Despite showing resistance, the militants were killed.

About ten firearms were seized at the scene.

North Sinai has been swept by the ongoing conflict between Islamist fighters and Egyptian police and security forces since 2011. Militants have repeatedly staged attacks in the region, targeting law enforcement and civilians.

