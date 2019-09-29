Egyptian Security Forces Kill 15 Militants in North Sinai

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Egyptian security forces have killed 15 militants in a shootout in the main city of the restive North Sinai governorate, media reported Sunday.

The Interior Ministry was alerted to a hideout of a militant group who plotted "hostile actions," the Al-Watan daily reported citing the ministry.

Security forces stormed a farm in the Al-Hus neighborhood in Arish. The suspected terrorists were shot down in the ensuing gunfight, the ministry said.