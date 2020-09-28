UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Security Forces Neutralize 2 Terrorists In Country's North - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:42 PM

Egyptian Security Forces Neutralize 2 Terrorists in Country's North - Interior Ministry

Egyptian security forces have killed two wanted terrorists in the country's northern province of Al Qalyubia, the Interior Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Egyptian security forces have killed two wanted terrorists in the country's northern province of Al Qalyubia, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The law enforcement officers discovered the militants' hideout in an apartment in the south of the province, according to the ministry.

"The militants used the apartment as a hiding place to plot terrorist attacks," the Egyptian Interior Ministry said, as quoted by the Youm7 newspaper, adding that "the security officials stormed the apartment, two militants � 42 and 37 years old � were neutralized as a result of the operation.

"

The ministry added that the militants were members of a terrorist group, which was planning an attack on the country's Coptic Orthodox Christian population during Easter celebrations in April. Back then, the Egyptian security forces killed seven terrorists during a raid in a densely-populated district of Cairo. Mohammed Fawzy Al Hofi, a lieutenant officer, was killed during the attack.

