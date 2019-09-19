UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Senior Lawmaker Praises Russia's Role In Inter-Parliamentary Union

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

Head of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Egyptian Parliament Karim Darwish on Thursday praised Russia's active role in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the meeting with the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Head of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Egyptian Parliament Karim Darwish on Thursday praised Russia's active role in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the meeting with the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev.

"I certainly agree with you that international IPU is a kind of platform that connects us all so that we can work together. I also note in this context the active role of Russia within the framework of this IPU in the adoption of relevant resolutions, relevant decisions, so that the work of the union could be for the benefit of all participants," Darwish said.

The IPU, which comprises 178 national parliaments, was founded in 1889 to protect and build global democracy through political dialogue. The 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union was held in Qatar from April 6 to 10 and was attended by over 2,200 lawmakers and 80 heads of parliament from more than 160 countries.

The lawmaker added that Cairo supported Moscow's initiative to convene a summit on interfaith religious dialogue in 2022, adding that dialogue was the best way to resolve any conflict.

"As for your initiative to hold the international conference on interfaith religious dialogue in March 2022, I fully support this initiative and this idea. We believe that this is also a basic and relevant principle for us. We believe that dialogue is the only and best way to resolve all problems, all conflicts," Darwish noted.

Darwish stressed that numerous religious and ethnic groups peacefully coexisted in Russia. He added that Russia is a good example of the "peaceful coexistence of interfaith and inter-ethnic peoples and groups."

