Egyptian State Information Minister Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-19 Patient

Egyptian State Information Minister Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-19 Patient

Egyptian State Minister of Information Osama Haikal said on Thursday that he has decided to self-isolate after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Egyptian State Minister of Information Osama Haikal said on Thursday that he has decided to self-isolate after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Due to contact with an individual who has been infected with the coronavirus, I decided to self-isolate at home for several days," the minister said, as quoted by the ministry on its Facebook page.

Haikal is the third minister of Egypt who has been forced to take such a step.

Earlier in the week, Housing Minister Assem El-Gazzar also decided to self-isolate for 14 days following contact with a coronavirus patient.

In May, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel-Ati, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after a meeting with Dakahlia Governor Ayman Mokhtar, was required to self-isolate for two weeks.

So far, the Health Ministry of Egypt has confirmed over 49,200 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1,850 deaths and more than 13,000 recoveries.

