Egyptian Top Diplomat Shoukry Arrives in Russia - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian officials and discuss bilateral ties and the current situation in the middle East, the Arab country's Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides will share views on the most pressing regional issues.

"In particular, the peace efforts in the Middle East and the situation in Libya, Syria, Yemen, as well as in brotherly Lebanon [will be discussed]," the ministry said.

In Moscow, Shoukry will meet with Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and several other officials.

The Egyptian minister's meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who self-isolated after returning from Greece due to contact with a coronavirus-positive person, was canceled.