Egyptian Troops on High Alert as Regional Tensions Rise

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The chief of staff of the Egyptian armed forces said Wednesday that troops had been put on high alert as tensions continue to mount in Africa.

"The Egyptian armed forces are at the peak level of their military preparedness and are ready to counter all threats and challenges and protect the borders in all strategic directions," Lt.

Gen. Mohamed Farid said.

Videos posted to social media this week showed Egypt pulling heavy military equipment to the border with Libya, which has been torn by violence since a NATO-backed operation deposed its long-time ruler in 2011. Separately, Egypt and Ethiopia have been at loggerheads over a giant dam that Cairo fears could affect downstream water supply.