UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Universities Switching To Distant Learning Amid 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 - Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Egyptian Universities Switching to Distant Learning Amid 2nd Wave of COVID-19 - Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) All Egyptian universities will switch to distant learning from Saturday due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the government's press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"As part of the fight against the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and taking care of health of everyone involved in the educational process, the cabinet of ministers ... has agreed with the proposal to complete the current semester in distant learning format starting from Saturday," the statement said.

It was also decided to postpone all exams until after the winter holidays.

The government reiterated that any New Year holiday events are prohibited in Egypt. Cafes and restaurants are required to comply with a limit of 50 percent of visitors.

On November 23, the Egyptian Health Ministry announced the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to the latest data, more than 136,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, over 111,000 patients have recovered. The total number of patients who have died from the disease is 7,576.

Related Topics

Egypt Holidays Died November All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

2 hours ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.