Egyptian Universities Switching to Distant Learning Amid 2nd Wave of COVID-19 - Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) All Egyptian universities will switch to distant learning from Saturday due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the government's press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"As part of the fight against the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and taking care of health of everyone involved in the educational process, the cabinet of ministers ... has agreed with the proposal to complete the current semester in distant learning format starting from Saturday," the statement said.

It was also decided to postpone all exams until after the winter holidays.

The government reiterated that any New Year holiday events are prohibited in Egypt. Cafes and restaurants are required to comply with a limit of 50 percent of visitors.

On November 23, the Egyptian Health Ministry announced the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to the latest data, more than 136,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, over 111,000 patients have recovered. The total number of patients who have died from the disease is 7,576.