MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Egyptian-Russian relations have seen a breakthrough over the past years, Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Talaat Nasr said on Tuesday at a signing ceremony for a memorandum on humanitarian cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Culture Minister Olga Yarilova and Nasr signed a memorandum on humanitarian cooperation to launch the year of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

"Allow me start my speech with elaborating on the most important aspects of the year of Egyptian-Russian humanitarian cooperation, that is considered the first of its kind in the history of the two countries, and is portrayed as new and additional evidence of the continuation of growth in Russian-Egyptian relations throughout the course of the past few years, as we have all seen a breakthrough in relations between our countries," Nasr said at the ceremony at the Egyptian embassy in Moscow.