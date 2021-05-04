UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Ambassador Notes Breakthrough In Relations With Russia In Past Years

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:54 PM

Egypt's Ambassador Notes Breakthrough in Relations With Russia in Past Years

Egyptian-Russian relations have seen a breakthrough over the past years, Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Talaat Nasr said on Tuesday at a signing ceremony for a memorandum on humanitarian cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Egyptian-Russian relations have seen a breakthrough over the past years, Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Talaat Nasr said on Tuesday at a signing ceremony for a memorandum on humanitarian cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Culture Minister Olga Yarilova and Nasr signed a memorandum on humanitarian cooperation to launch the year of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

"Allow me start my speech with elaborating on the most important aspects of the year of Egyptian-Russian humanitarian cooperation, that is considered the first of its kind in the history of the two countries, and is portrayed as new and additional evidence of the continuation of growth in Russian-Egyptian relations throughout the course of the past few years, as we have all seen a breakthrough in relations between our countries," Nasr said at the ceremony at the Egyptian embassy in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

27 minutes ago

White House Says Reports About US Prisoner Exchang ..

2 minutes ago

EVS to help Overseas Pakistanis to cast vote for p ..

2 minutes ago

Twitter bolsters subscription plans with ad-free n ..

2 minutes ago

GIS mapping scheme for protection of forests: Fore ..

2 minutes ago

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking offi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.