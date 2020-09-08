UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 100,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:00 AM

Egypt's COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 100,000 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The number of recorded cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Egypt has topped 100,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of coronavirus cases in Egypt is 100,041 people," ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Mugahed said that overall, 5,541 patients had died from COVID-19 and more than 79,000 people had recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. The WHO says the global coronavirus death toll has topped 881,000 people, and the global case count exceeds 27 million.

Related Topics

World Egypt Died March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

6 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

6 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

7 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

8 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.