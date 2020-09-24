UrduPoint.com
Egypt's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 102,375, 121 New Cases

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:51 PM

Egypt reported late on Wednesday 121 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number registered in the country since the outbreak to 102,375, said the Health Ministry

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Egypt reported late on Wednesday 121 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number registered in the country since the outbreak to 102,375, said the Health Ministry.

In addition, 16 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,822, while 700 were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 91,843, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

It is worth noting that nearly 90 percent of the total coronavirus cases registered in the most populous Arab country have recovered.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

