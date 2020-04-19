DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt has surpassed 3,000 after 188 more people have tested positive for the disease, with the death toll now standing at 224, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The total number of those who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Egypt has reached 3,032, with 188 [cases detected] over the past 24 hours. Of these, 701 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals," the ministry's spokesman Khalid Mujahid said, as quoted by the Al-Youm Al-Sabee newspaper

The death toll has risen by 19 to 224 over the given period, he added.

On Thursday, Egypt received four tonnes of humanitarian cargo from China, including masks and coronavirus test kits.