Egypt's COVID-19 Cases Top 4,000, Deaths At 294 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has surpassed 4,000 after 201 more people have tested positive over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, the country reported 232 new cases, which is the highest daily increase in the country since the start of the pandemic.

"Another 201 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded. All of them are Egyptians, and they were identified through the tracking [of those who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients].

Seven people have died from the disease over the past 24 hours," the ministry's spokesman Khalid Mujahid said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The total case count has reached 4,092. Of these, 1,075 have recovered and 294 have died.

Starting Friday, Egypt is relaxing coronavirus restrictions as the Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan. The curfew now begins at 9 p.m. (19:00 GMT) instead of 8 p.m., and shops reopen their doors.

The ban on mass religious gatherings remains in place, as was the case during the Christian Easter.

