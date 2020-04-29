CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has surpassed 5,000 after 206 more people have tested positive over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A total of 260 new positive coronavirus test results were recorded, all patients were Egyptians, they were identified through the tracking [of those who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients], 22 people have died from the disease over the past 24 hours," the ministry's spokesman, Khalid Mujahid, said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to Mujahid, all new patients are in specialized COVID-19 hospitals, receiving medical care in accordance with the World Health Organization's guidelines.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt as of Tuesday is 5,042 people, 1,304 people have recovered, 359 people have died," the spokesman noted.

He added that 30 percent of patients had died from coronavirus before they were hospitalized, and 20 percent died in the first 48 hours after their hospitalization since they turned to doctors late.

Since Friday, Egypt has been relaxing coronavirus restrictions amid the holy month of Ramadan. The curfew now begins at 9 p.m. local time instead of 8 p.m., and shops are reopening their doors.