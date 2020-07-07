(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Egypt has registered 969 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the first time in weeks when the daily increase is less than 1,000, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

"As many as 969 new positive coronavirus test results have been registered ... In the past 24 hours, 79 people died from the [coronavirus] disease," Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Mogahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Monday, the ministry reported 1,218 new COVID-19 cases and 63 fatalities.

"The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Egypt is 76,222, of them 21,238 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, while 3,422 people have died," Mogahed said.

The Egyptian authorities lifted the coronavirus curfew in June and allowed restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to resume their work, provided that they limit the number of customers and observe safety precautions. Starting from July 1, Egypt resumed domestic and foreign air travel, but parks and beaches, except for private hotel beaches, remain closed.