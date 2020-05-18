(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Egypt has for the first time exceeded 500 (491 yesterday), bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 12.229, spokesman for the Egyptian Health Ministry Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Mugahed, Egyptian medics have registered 510 COVID-10 cases and 18 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt as of Sunday stands at 12,229 people, 3,172 people have recovered, 630 people have died," Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the authorities would close many public spaces and extend the curfew starting May 24 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

During the holiday week from May 24 to 29 all shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment facilities, beaches and parks will be closed.

All public transport will be stopped for the holiday period. Shopping malls and service providers will be allowed to welcome clients back on May 30, while sports and other facilities may start gradually reopening from mid-June.

The curfew will begin at 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) and last until the next morning. After the end of Eid al-Fitr, it will begin at 8 p.m. for at least two more weeks.