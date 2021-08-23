UrduPoint.com

Egypt's Defense Minister Headed To Russia For Joint Military Committee Session - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki has departed for an official visit to Russia where he will participate in a meeting of the two countries' Joint Military Committee, Egypt's Ministry of Defense informs.

"General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production, left Cairo, heading to the Russian capital, Moscow, chairing a high-profile military delegation on an official visit lasting several days, within the framework of strengthening military relations between the two friendly countries," the ministry said on Sunday.

Zaki will attend the events of the seventh meeting of the Russian-Egyptian Joint Military Committee, according to the defense ministry.

The meeting will focus on "issues of common interest and support the relations of military cooperation between the Armed Forces of both countries," the Egyptian defense ministry specified.

In November of last year, during the sixth meeting of the joint military committee in Cairo, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was interested in continuing cooperation with Egypt in strengthening regional security and stability.

