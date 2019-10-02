UrduPoint.com
Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Plant Construction Goes According To Planned Schedule - Official

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Plant Construction Goes According to Planned Schedule - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) Chairman Amgad Wakeel told Sputnik on Wednesday that the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant's construction is underway in accordance with the schedule, and the Egyptian side cooperates with Russia in building the nuclear site.

"A few of the construction stages have changed during its implementation, but we follow the initial [opening] date as it has been agreed," Wakeel said in interview with Sputnik during the Russian Energy Week going through from October 2-5.

The chairman has added that the company stays in contact with Russia "to keep with the timetable's agenda."

The head of the nuclear power plants authority stressed that the construction of residential areas for Russian and Egyptian experts and workers was now complete.

"We have provided the work site with the necessary infrastructure, including water, electricity and communications," Waleed said.

He noted that it must be available to start the construction phase "in the second half of next year."

In 2015, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on building the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant which will be the first Egypt's nuclear power plant.

Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) will develop the El Dabaa nuclear plant, which will be owned and operated by the Egypt's NPPA.

The plant's construction is expected to start in 2020.

