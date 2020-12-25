The head of Egypt's National Elections Authority, Lashin Ibrahim, died on Friday from the COVID-19-related complications, the Al Ahram newspaper reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The head of Egypt's National Elections Authority, Lashin Ibrahim, died on Friday from the COVID-19-related complications, the Al Ahram newspaper reported.

Ibrahim, who had led the authority since 2017, was diagnosed with the coronavirus 20 days ago and was being treated at a private hospital.

Ibrahim oversaw the country's presidential election in 2018 and an election campaign to Egypt's upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier this year.

The Egyptian health authorities announced early on Friday the registration of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time since July 8 when such increase in cases was reported.

A total of 51 patients have died over the past day, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 7,260. The total count of the coronavirus cases now amounts to 128,993, including over 108,000 recoveries.

Earlier this month, Cairo received the first batch of the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. Egypt's authorities announced on December 11 that the vaccine will be injected free of charge for Egyptian citizens.