UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Election Authority Head Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:05 PM

Egypt's Election Authority Head Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Reports

The head of Egypt's National Elections Authority, Lashin Ibrahim, died on Friday from the COVID-19-related complications, the Al Ahram newspaper reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The head of Egypt's National Elections Authority, Lashin Ibrahim, died on Friday from the COVID-19-related complications, the Al Ahram newspaper reported.

Ibrahim, who had led the authority since 2017, was diagnosed with the coronavirus 20 days ago and was being treated at a private hospital.

Ibrahim oversaw the country's presidential election in 2018 and an election campaign to Egypt's upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier this year.

The Egyptian health authorities announced early on Friday the registration of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time since July 8 when such increase in cases was reported.

A total of 51 patients have died over the past day, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 7,260. The total count of the coronavirus cases now amounts to 128,993, including over 108,000 recoveries.

Earlier this month, Cairo received the first batch of the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. Egypt's authorities announced on December 11 that the vaccine will be injected free of charge for Egyptian citizens.

Related Topics

Election China Parliament Egypt Died Cairo July December 2017 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PA Speaker for promoting Quaid's vision, mission

7 seconds ago

Rs 7.5 bln allocated to develop sports infrastruct ..

8 seconds ago

Over Half of Germans Worried About Risk of COVID-1 ..

10 seconds ago

No Evidence SARS-CoV 2 Variant Present in S.Africa ..

16 seconds ago

Over 40% of COVID-19 Tests in Czech Republic Come ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani Regulator Demands Google, Wikipedia Remo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.