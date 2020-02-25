Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP.

Thabet, a former high-ranking military official, confirmed the family was still at the hospital and said the Egyptian presidential office would organise the funeral.

Mubarak was in power from 1981 until he was overthrown in 2011 amid the region's Arab Spring protests.