Egypt's Ex-president Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91: Family

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91: family

Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP

Thabet, a former high-ranking military official, confirmed the family was still at the hospital and said the Egyptian presidential office would organise the funeral.

Thabet, a former high-ranking military official, confirmed the family was still at the hospital and said the Egyptian presidential office would organise the funeral.

Mubarak was in power from 1981 until he was overthrown in 2011 amid the region's Arab Spring protests.

Your Thoughts and Comments

