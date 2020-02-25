UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Ex-president Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his family and state TV said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his family and state tv said.

His son Alaa Mubarak tweeted that "this morning my father, president Mubarak, passed away".

Mubarak's brother-in-law, General Mounir Thabet, told AFP that the family was at the hospital and that the presidential office would organise the funeral.

Mubarak had long been battling an illness and recently been admitted to an intensive care unit.

He took power in 1981, following the assassination of former president Anwar al-Sadat, and remained head of state for three decades.

He was overthrown after three weeks of mass protests that started on January 25, 2011.

His toppling came amid mounting popular anger triggered partly by rampant police brutality and by 2010 parliamentary elections which were widely slammed as rigged.

Mubarak faced multiple charges after his overthrow, including over the deaths of protesters in 2011 and corruption.

After years of protracted trials and legal proceedings, he was acquitted on most charges.

Under Mubarak's 30-year-rule, Egyptians lived under emergency laws that gave sweeping powers to the country's security agencies.

The former president had survived multiple assassination attempts including one by Islamist militants in 1995 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Related Topics

Corruption Militants Police Died Cairo Addis Ababa January Family TV

Recent Stories

Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in It ..

6 seconds ago

Egyptian Government Extends Condolences Over Forme ..

7 seconds ago

Italy Registers First Coronavirus Case in South of ..

8 seconds ago

Trump Says Got No Information From Intelligence on ..

1 minute ago

MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Bloc ..

3 minutes ago

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in fede ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.