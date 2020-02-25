UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Ex-president Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:31 PM

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for three decades before he was ousted amid the Arab Spring protests in 2011, died Tuesday at age 91.

His death was confirmed by the presidency and on state tv, and his son Alaa Mubarak tweeted that "this morning my father, president Mubarak, passed away".

Mubarak's brother-in-law, General Mounir Thabet, told AFP that the family was by Mubarak's side at the hospital.

A military funeral was planned for Wednesday, a senior official told AFP.

Mubarak had long been battling illness and was recently admitted to a Cairo military hospital's intensive care unit.

Tributes poured in from leaders in the middle East, where Mubarak, a key ally of the United States, had at times served as a mediator, especially in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

