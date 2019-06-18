Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi was buried on Tuesday in eastern Cairo, his son said, a day after he collapsed in court and died shortly after

CAIRO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi was buried on Tuesday in eastern Cairo, his son said, a day after he collapsed in court and died shortly after.Morsi was buried early in the morning alongside other senior figures of the Muslim Brotherhood, his son, Ahmed Morsi, said on his Facebook page.The burial was attended by members of the family in Cairo's Madinat Nasr after authorities refused to grant permission for a burial in Morsi's home province of Sharqiya in the Nile Delta, Ahmed Morsi said."We washed his noble body at Tora prison hospital, read prayers for him at the prison hospital ...

and the burial was at the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual guides," Ahmed wrote.Morsi's lawyer, Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud, confirmed the burial took place in the public cemetery early on Tuesday.Morsi, who was a leading figure in the Brotherhood, became Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2012, one year after the Arab Spring uprising saw the end of President Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.He was deposed in July 2013 following mass protests and a military coup led by Egypt's current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, after which he was immediately arrested.

He had been in detention ever since.The Brotherhood, which has since been outlawed, said Morsi's death was a "full-fledged murder" and called on Egyptians to gather for a mass funeral.In a statement on its website, the Brotherhood also called for crowds to gather outside Egyptian embassies around the world.

Meanwhile, observers on social media decried the apparent haste with which Morsi's burial was carried out."The sudden, abrupt and restricted manner in which the Egyptian regime has enforced President #Morsi's burial, raises even more questions regarding the circumstances of his death, and intensifies calls for an independent medical enquiry," Anas Altikriti, founder of The Cordoba Foundation, said on Twitter.There have been various reports over the years that Morsi had been mistreated and tortured in jail, with activists saying on Monday his death should be seen in the context of the Egyptian authorities' systematic isolation and mistreatment of political detainees.Human Rights Watch called the news of Morsi's death "terrible" but "entirely predictable", citing the government's "failure to allow him adequate medical care".Amnesty International said the Egyptian government bears responsibility for the death of the former president, amid pressing international demands for a fair and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his final hours.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first world leader to pay tribute to Morsi, calling him a "martyr.""May Allah rest our brother Morsi, our martyr's soul in peace," said Erdogan, who had forged close ties with the late former president.

Erdogan blamed Egypt's "tyrants" for Morsi's death."History will never forget those tyrants who led to his death by putting him in jail and threatening him with execution," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Istanbul.