UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sends Letter To UN On Cairo's Position Regarding Ethiopian Dam

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sends Letter to UN on Cairo's Position Regarding Ethiopian Dam

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has sent letters to the UN secretary general, heads of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly detailing Cairo's position regarding construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Ethiopia, the ministry's spokesperson stated on Tuesday.

"The foreign minister sent letters to the UN secretary general, the president of the UN Security Council and the president of the UN General Assembly, asking them to circulate them as an official document, where he explained all aspects of the dossier on the Renaissance Dam, the stages of negotiations and the latest situation," the ministry said.

According to the statement, Shoukry also held a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during which he stressed the danger of Ethiopia's decision to resume filling the dam reservoir "without reaching an agreement" with Egypt and Sudan.

The dam has been under construction on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia since 2011 and is expected to become the largest dam in Africa when completed. The project has raised concerns about water security from Egypt and Sudan, however the negotiations between the three countries reached a deadlock.

A new round of disputes was triggered by Ethiopia's announcement that it plans to proceed with the second stage of filling the reservoir during this summer's rain season. On April 4, the sides met in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but no solution was agreed upon. The next meeting is expected to take place in April.

On Monday, Russia expressed its willingness to provide an expert assessment in the GERD dispute.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa United Nations Water Russia Egypt Dam Kinshasa Cairo Ethiopia Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo April All From Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

2 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

2 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

1 hour ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

1 hour ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.