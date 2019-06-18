Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi was buried in Cairo on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a day after he collapsed in court and died

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi was buried in Cairo on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a day after he collapsed in court and died.

Rights groups called for an independent probe into the detention conditions and death of the leader, who was ousted in 2013 after a year of divisive rule.

State tv said the 67-year-old's death was due to a cardiac arrest.

"He was buried in Medinat Nasr, in eastern Cairo, with his family present," said Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud, one of his lawyer.

"The court granted him his request to speak for five minutes... He fell to the ground in the cage... and was transported immediately to the hospital. A medical report found... no pulse or breathing," said the attorney general's office.

"He arrived at the hospital dead at 4:50 pm exactly and there were no new, visible injuries found on the body."