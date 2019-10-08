UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Giza Zoo Loses Naima, Its Last Elephant

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant

The Egyptian capital's Giza zoo has announced the death of its last elephant, Naima, who spent around 36 of her 40 years in captivity

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Egyptian capital's Giza zoo has announced the death of its last elephant, Naima, who spent around 36 of her 40 years in captivity.

The African elephant, a star of the neglected zoo, died Sunday after suddenly falling ill, a day after having been active and playing with visitors.

"Top veterinarians... gave her the required medications...

but she did not respond," Mohammed Rajai, who heads the government's central authority for zoos, told AFP.

A forensics report showed she had suffered a severe clot in the heart.

Her fans were quick to react on social media. "I loved her a lot," one user said in a Facebook post, while another wrote: "God relieved you, Naima darling".

Rajai said on television that elephants in captivity generally have shorter lives than those living in the wild.

"Elephants especially are social animals who usually live among their community," he said.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Died Sunday God Post TV Government Top

Recent Stories

Shipwreck in Mediterranean Raises 2019 Migrant Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body orders inquiry into sexual harassment ..

2 minutes ago

Imran is admitting his failure : Siraj-ul-Haq

2 minutes ago

Senate's body for APC on Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discussed ..

7 minutes ago

US Apprehensions on Southern Border Drop for Fourt ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.