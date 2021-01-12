UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Health Minister Says COVID-19 Death Rate Going Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The coronavirus death rate during the second wave of the infection in Egypt appears to be twice as low as during the first wave, according to Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed.

Zayed told reporters on Monday that there were issues with supplying COVID-19 patients with oxygen during the first wave of the coronavirus infection in Egypt, but this problem has since been resolved.

"This improves treatment results and lowers the death rate ... the number of deaths during the second wave [of the coronavirus infection] went down 50 percent as compared to the first phase," Zayed said during a Monday press conference in Cairo.

Egypt has been reporting less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day for the past several days. On December 25, the country registered over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of July.

Egypt's total coronavirus death toll currently stands at 8,197. The country has registered over 149,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. More than 118,000 people have recovered.

Last week, Egyptian media reported that the country was planning to start clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, soon.

