Egypt's Health Ministry Says Top Health Official Prohibits Smoking In Medical Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 08:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Egyptian Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has issued a decree prohibiting smoking inside medical institutions, the ministry said Tuesday.

"Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar issued a decree permanently banning smoking in all its forms in various health facilities, regardless of whether they provide treatment, preventive or rehabilitative services," the ministry said in a statement.

The decree also banned smoking in all institutions of the ministry and subordinate organizations and facilities, the statement read.

Those violating the ban will be fined 50 to 100 Egyptian Pounds ($1.6 to $3.2), and the heads of institutions and organizations will have to ensure that the ban persists; otherwise they will be fined 1,000 to 20,000 Egyptian pounds, the ministry said.

Some 18 million people, or 16.8% of the Egyptian population aged over 15, smoke, according to the country's statistics agency. About 34% of the male population of the country are smokers.

