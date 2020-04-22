HIV-positive individuals in Egypt are struggling to access vital medication after the government designated the only clinics where they could receive treatment as testing centers for COVID-19, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday

"The government of Egypt should remove any obstacles to access to treatment for people living with HIV," the Human Rights Watch (HRW) deputy director in the middle East and North Africa Joe Stork said in a report.

According to the watchdog, the Egyptian government announced on March 9 that the country's fever hospitals, where HIV patients receive their medication, would be used as testing centers and temporary quarantine sites during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Consequently, HIV-positive individuals are fearful of traveling to these locations due to the risk of contracting COVID-19, the rights watchdog stated.

In March, the joint UN program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) urged governments to ensure that people living with the disease would continue to have access to treatment during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to UNAIDS, 22,000 people in Egypt were living with HIV as of 2018.

On Wednesday, health authorities in Egypt confirmed 157 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the preceding 24 hours, raising the total since the start of the outbreak to 3,490. The death toll currently stands at 264, a rise of 14 compared to the previous day.