CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The General Intelligence Service of Egypt said on Saturday its head, Abbas Kamel, had discussed the conflict settlement in Libya with the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and Libyan House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh.

Kamel paid a visit to Libya at the request of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to convey a message of solidarity with the Libyan people to Haftar, according to a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

At the meeting with Saleh, Kamel asserted Egypt's support "for all tracks of full-scale settlement of the Libyan crisis in coordination with the United Nations and the international community," as stated in the press release.

During the meeting with Haftar, the Egyptian intelligence chief and the LNA commander discussed issues of mutual interest pertaining to the Libyan conflict settlement, specifically, the UN-backed 5+5 format of talks, according to the press release.

Haftar was quoted as thanking Cairo for its "exceptional role" in resolving pan-Arabic issues, including the Libyan crisis, while Kamel commended the LNA's efforts in fighting terrorists and hunting down internationally-sought-for criminals.

Libya has been divided between rival administrations since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Two rival administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

The idea behind the 5+5 format is for the GNA and the LNA to negotiate a committee comprised of five senior military officers from each side that would negotiate a a lasting peace deal.