RAMALLAH/GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate chief Abbas Kamel is set to arrive in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Sunday, where he will meet with the Palestinian leadership to discuss the recent Gaza-Israel ceasefire, a source in the Palestinian president's office told Sputnik.

According to the source, Kamel will meet with President Mahmoud Abbas and several other senior Palestinian officials to discuss steps to enforce the ceasefire and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh said on Twitter that another topic on the agenda will be recent developments in Jerusalem and the Palestinian national dialogue.

Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip were locked in a bitter conflict for 11 days that ended with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire on May 20. The hostilities came after days of clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the holy city's neighborhood.