Egypt's Largest Energy Expo Concludes

Thu 04th November 2021

Egypt's largest energy expo concludes

The 30th edition of Egypt's largest energy industry exhibition concluded late on Wednesday in the capital Cairo

CAIRO, Nov. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The 30th edition of Egypt's largest energy industry exhibition concluded late on Wednesday in the capital Cairo.

Dubbed "Egypt Energy," the three-day exhibition, organized by Egypt's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, hosted 60 domestic and global companies in the energy sector.

The expo aims at bringing together manufacturers and suppliers to showcase new technologies and innovative solutions to the entire energy value chain, including power generators, energy management systems, energy transmission and distribution, solar panels, and green energy.

This year's edition was hosted with measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

"The expo is a great hub to establish and reinforce connections and experience the full benefit of face-to-face networking," Mohammed Bassyouni, an engineer with a leading Egyptian company working in the solar energy sector, told Xinhua.

He noted that the exhibition has provided a golden opportunity for his company to market products and explore businesses in local and foreign markets, referring to the signing of preliminary agreements with many customers during the three-day event.

The energy expo has been an essential annual event for the past 30 years to help leading power industry professionals and companies find new customers, strengthen relations with existing clients, and expand businesses in Egypt and Africa.

For customers, the exhibition brings together a large number of companies in one place with the latest energy technologies and products.

