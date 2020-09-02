UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Leader Considers UAE-Israel Peace Deal As Step To Establish Peace In Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Egypt's Leader Considers UAE-Israel Peace Deal as Step to Establish Peace in Middle East

Egypt considers the UAE-Israel accord on the normalization of bilateral ties to be a step that can bring peace to the Middle East region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Egypt considers the UAE-Israel accord on the normalization of bilateral ties to be a step that can bring peace to the Middle East region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Egypt supports any steps that will bring peace to the region in a way that preserves legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, allows establishing their independent state and provides security to Israel. We appreciate the announcement of the UAE-Israel peace deal under the auspices of the United States as a step in this direction," El-Sisi said, as quoted by Egypt's Al Ahram newspaper.

The Egyptian president has stressed that Israel should not take any unilateral steps that undermine chances for establishing peace and also called on the country to refrain from annexing Palestinian lands.

The two leaders have also discussed the latest developments in the region, the news outlet reported.

In mid-August, the UAE and Israel announced that they had agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties as part of a deal brokered by the United States. The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the relevant financial authorities reached a deal with the UAE central bank to advance work in finance and investments between the two sides. The deal took place following negotiations between top UAE officials with high-level US and Israeli delegations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Egypt UAE Bank United States Middle East From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

36 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

10 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

10 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.