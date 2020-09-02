Egypt considers the UAE-Israel accord on the normalization of bilateral ties to be a step that can bring peace to the Middle East region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"Egypt supports any steps that will bring peace to the region in a way that preserves legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, allows establishing their independent state and provides security to Israel. We appreciate the announcement of the UAE-Israel peace deal under the auspices of the United States as a step in this direction," El-Sisi said, as quoted by Egypt's Al Ahram newspaper.

The Egyptian president has stressed that Israel should not take any unilateral steps that undermine chances for establishing peace and also called on the country to refrain from annexing Palestinian lands.

The two leaders have also discussed the latest developments in the region, the news outlet reported.

In mid-August, the UAE and Israel announced that they had agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties as part of a deal brokered by the United States. The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the relevant financial authorities reached a deal with the UAE central bank to advance work in finance and investments between the two sides. The deal took place following negotiations between top UAE officials with high-level US and Israeli delegations.