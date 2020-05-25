UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Media Watchdog Slams Washington Post Over 'Disinformation'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Egypt's Media Watchdog Slams Washington Post Over 'Disinformation'

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Egyptian media accreditation authority on Sunday accused the Washington Post, a major US publication, of spreading disinformation based on anonymous reports.

Dia Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service, conveyed his displeasure during a meeting on Saturday with the daily's bureau chief in Cairo, Sudarsan Raghavan.

"Chairman Rashwan briefed him on the professional misconduct, disinformation and misinformation contained in his recent reports on Egypt... by relying on anonymous sources, as well as outsourcing of individuals and entities," SIS said in a press release.

The official said he expected Raghavan to seek out "direct" official sources and avoid negativity bias. He warned the journalist that SIS would take appropriate measures if he continues his "defaming and groundless" coverage of Egypt.

Related Topics

Washington Egypt Cairo Sunday Post Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

4 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

5 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

7 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

8 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.