(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Egyptian media accreditation authority on Sunday accused the Washington Post, a major US publication, of spreading disinformation based on anonymous reports.

Dia Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service, conveyed his displeasure during a meeting on Saturday with the daily's bureau chief in Cairo, Sudarsan Raghavan.

"Chairman Rashwan briefed him on the professional misconduct, disinformation and misinformation contained in his recent reports on Egypt... by relying on anonymous sources, as well as outsourcing of individuals and entities," SIS said in a press release.

The official said he expected Raghavan to seek out "direct" official sources and avoid negativity bias. He warned the journalist that SIS would take appropriate measures if he continues his "defaming and groundless" coverage of Egypt.