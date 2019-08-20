Egypt's Ministry Of Interior Affairs Says 11 Militants Killed During Raid In Arish
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:48 PM
Eleven militants were killed in a shootout during a security raid in the city of Arish of the North Sinai Governorate in Egypt, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said Tuesday
"The National Security Agency has information that a group of terrorists made one of the farms in the Obour area (Arish 1st Police Department) their base to organize their operations," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the terrorists opened fire on troops.